Grant program helps educate those over 25

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEOSHO, Mo. — A state project designed to help educate older students is adding a new focus.

The Fast Track Workforce Investment Grant will soon start covering those working toward a certificate or degree in public health. The funding helps students 25 and older pay for education costs. It applies to those who don’t yet have a bachelor’s degree, have not been enrolled in school in the last two years, and meet certain income guidelines.

Crowder College says this will likely apply to several of their health related programs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories