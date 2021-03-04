Grant program helps educate those over 25

NEOSHO, Mo. — A state project designed to help educate older students is adding a new focus.

The Fast Track Workforce Investment Grant will soon start covering those working toward a certificate or degree in public health. The funding helps students 25 and older pay for education costs. It applies to those who don’t yet have a bachelor’s degree, have not been enrolled in school in the last two years, and meet certain income guidelines.

Crowder College says this will likely apply to several of their health related programs.