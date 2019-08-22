Grant helps teach Noel students how to ride a bike

A grant from Strider Bikes allows students to learn how to ride a bike without pedals. The company wants to help students improve their balance on a bike as well as strengthen their core muscles.

The goal is to teach kids how to be active and create a healthy lifestyle from an early age.

McDonald County School District is the first school district in the state of Missouri, and second in the nation, to receive this grant.

“They beg to ride the bikes,” explained Principal Dr. Deborah Pearson. “Our parents have called and said ‘My child says they are riding a bike in P.E.’ Yes, they are and they are doing it well”

Pineville Primary School is also participating in the grant program and teaching students how to ride a bike.