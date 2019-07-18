Grant given to CHC-SEK starts family medicine training program in SEK

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is chosen as one of 27 recipients in the nation to receive a planning grant for its future.

The $750,000, three year award will be used to start a family medicine training program in Southeast Kansas. This will train a new generation of physicians that will live and work in the area. The CHC-SEK president and ceo says rural parts of our country, including in the Sunflower State, lack certain medical resources and people die younger because of it. She continues to say only one percent of graduating physicians want to practice in a community below 25,000 residents. So, those at CHC-SEK are thrilled this grant will allow them to attract quality young physicians to the area.

“We couldn’t ask for more. We’ve been working on this for 15 years, We’ll be partnering with KU Medical Center and the School of Medicine who knows how to do this. And we’ll be open and ready to go. 2021 will be our first class.” Krista Postai, CHC-SEK CEO & President

The health and human services administration awarded $20 million in rural residency planning and development program grants to 27 organizations across 21 states.