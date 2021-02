KANSAS — A new round of grant funding will help boost Southeast Kansas research on a very different way to use soybean oil.

Three grants totaling $150,000 are going to the Kansas Polymer Research Center.

They will fund three plant-based projects, including developing a green replacement for solvents, producing new forms of adhesives & sealants, and simplifying the process of creating polymers from soybean oil.

The research will be based at Pittsburg State University’s Tyler Research Center.