Grant funds to benefit health initiatives in Nevada

NEVADA, Mo. — With the help of a substantial grant, one organization is about to help its community in more ways than one.

It all started with a goal to help the community. With that in mind, Healthy Nevada put together a proposal for the Patterson Family Foundation.

Jessica Hunt- Vice President of Programs and Strategy, Patterson Family Foundation, said, “We found that it aligned to our donor intent and our core mission of improving rural communities and really helping them thrive.”

This grant isn’t just helping a rural town thrive, it’s giving the people of the community what they need

Alyson Harder – CEO of Heartland Behavioral Health, said, “It’s really based on what the community said. It’s what Vernon County said to us. And they said we want to address mental health, we want to address child hood obesity and nutrition, and we want to address suicide prevention.”

The grant will allow healthy Nevada to pursue these needs by implementing three programs that address the issues. Trauma-informed school based health program, the farm to family program, and a family-based behavioral treatment for childhood obesity.

Dana Redburn – Lead Strategist For Healthy Nevada, said, “The studies show that the Obesity program needs to be family oriented, and not just youth, or child obesity. And so people who are referred to therapy will be given therapy sessions, as well as will be provided a food box through the farmed family program.”

But their end goal isn’t just Vernon County, it’s to help districts all over the country.

“That’s what we’re really excited about, to be a springboard for other rural communities throughout the nation,” said Harder.