Grant funds to assist in revamping Pierce City’s water system

PIERCE CITY, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri community is overhauling its water system.

Pierce City has received a $4.7 million grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Morgan Neal is with the company doing the work and says it’s a project that is long overdue.

Morgan Neal, Anderson Engineering, said, “This is a very old town with antiquated and aged water lines so we are trying to update that with larger lines and more current fire hydrants and a lot more valves so we can shut off the water to certain sections of the city.”

The project includes well-house improvements, the replacement of over 45,000 feet of existing water main – and rehabbing the city’s water tower. It’s expected to be finished by July.