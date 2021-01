SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is helping two districts in Southwest Missouri — they will be receiving funds for their literacy program.

$18 million will be divided among 32 schools districts throughout the state. Neosho and Diamond were chosen to receive money from the grant.

A Literacy Specialist in Neosho has said the amount to be received is still unknown but it should help pay for additional literacy coaches and training.