Grant aims to help those who experienced trauma during spring storms

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The state of Missouri is continuing to help fund behavior health outreach programs for storm survivors in our area.

FEMA is awarding additional funding to the Show Me Hope Crisis Counseling Grant Program.

It serves people living in Jasper, Newton, and McDonald Counties that have experienced trauma from the spring flooding and tornado that happened in May of this year.

The CCP grant awarded 2.4 million dollars to the Missouri Department of Mental Health in November.

Recognizing its’ impact, FEMA is awarding additional funds places like the Ozark Center can find people the help they need.

Debroah Fitzgerald, Ozark Center, said, “We will continue our canvassing door to door. And when we do that, now we’re moving into what can we do to help get your life restored to the level that it was before the natural disaster occurred in the spring.”

This new grant will run from now until late August of next year.