Grand Marshal for the 49th Annual Joplin Christmas Parade announce.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The 49th Annual Joplin Christmas Parade will kick off on December 3 and Freeman Health System announced today that the Grand Marshal for the celebration will be Missouri State Senator Bill White.

White, a Republican from the 32nd Senatorial District, is in his second year as a Missouri State Senator after spending eight years in the House of Representatives.

Prior to serving in his elected capacity, he practiced law in the Joplin area with an emphasis on representing children, senior citizens and businesses. Service to his community, state and nation has been the main focus of his adult life.

The parade route starts at 15th and Main and will run north to third Street, beginning with a color guard, followed by a procession of emergency medical services vehicles, after which, Senator White will lead the over 80 parade entrants in the “Christmas Through the Decades” themed parade.

Memories from Christmas past will come alive as uniquely themed floats pass the judges stage located at 8th and Main Streets.

The judges for this year’s parade will be none other than: Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw, Freeman Health System President and CEO, Paula Baker, President of Freeman Health System Board of Directors, Lance Beshore and Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, Toby Teeter.

Funds generated by the 2019 Joplin Christmas Parade will go to the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, providing assistance to children from birth to 21 years of age in a 14 – county area in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma region.