Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees Quilt Show features award winning work

GROVE, Okla. – Those who have an appreciation of artwork are given a sight to see at the Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees Quilt Show.

About 200 quilts are showcased for the public to view with an assortment of colors and designs. Many of the quilts are even worth several thousand dollars. Eudora Read is 91 years old and has been quilting since the 1970’s. She says it is a passion for her and has kept her going over the years. Several of her quilts that have won her awards were on display Friday.

“A lot of people say I don’t have the patience to do that and I tell them well quilters don’t have the patience for a lot of things because they are wanting to get done to start the next quilt.” Eudora Read, Grove Quilter

The quilting show will continue throughout Saturday. It will be held from 9 until 5 at the Grove Civic Center.