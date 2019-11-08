Grand Lake Mental Health Center to open soon in Jay

JAY, Okla.–Preparations are underway to construct a new Grand Lake mental health center in Jay.

The center will specialize in integrated care including offering mental health counseling and medication management.They also have their own psychiatrists, nurse case manager, occupational therapy and more for patients to utilize.

This is all in efforts of helping clients live a healthier life.

“We want to give access to care to everyone we can,” explained Regional Director of Children’s Services Elizabeth West. “We’ve kind of outgrown the location we are at now, so we came across the Jay facility that we can use and that gives us 20,000 extra square feet.”

The facility’s grand opening will be held December 18th in Jay at 10:30 am.