MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. – A Grand Lake fundraiser exceeded its goal Saturday night and raised money for 33 body armor vests for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.

“We also received several donations above the cost of the 33 vests,” said Dana Able, Shangri-La Resort Director of Sales.

By not wearing ballistic armor, police officers have 14 times the risk of dying of an injury, according to the Police Executive Research Forum.

The $1,500 vests cover the officer’s entire torso.

“The additional funds raised will go into a fund and when the sheriff’s department hires additional deputies or if a vest needs to be replaced, the funds are there,” Able said.

“We are serving those who serve us,” said Barry Willingham Shangri-La Resort CEO and president.

Unzipping a body vest, Willingham told the crowd of 100 people, “that is the most reassuring sound to a law enforcement officer’s family.”

That sound means the officer made it home alive, he said.

Willingham praised the sheriff’s department’s leadership and its professionalism.

“Leadership influences others,” Willingham said.

Sheriff James Beck and Undersheriff Nick O’Neal spoke about the vision for the sheriff’s department and getting proper equipment to do a job safely.

“We appreciate the community support,” Beck said. “We need the community’s support.”