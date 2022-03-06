GROVE, Okla. – The Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees Boat and Sport Show wrapped up four days of showcasing boats and other recreational watercraft on Sunday.

The 4-day show displayed around 50 boats, including high-end tri-pontoon boats to regular pontoon boats and fishing boats, said Jay Cranke, Grand Lake Association executive director.

Cranke estimated around 2,000 people attended the Boat Show. Also featured were boating accessories, electronics, and dock services.

Surrounded by over 1,300 miles of shoreline, Grand Lake is often referred to as a hidden jewel in northeast Oklahoma.

Lake lovers enjoy all kinds of boating, including sailing, parasailing, and water skiing.

Grand Lake is also home to hydroplane boat races, drag boat races, and lighted boat parades at Christmas and Independence Day.

Anglers enjoy a lake full of white, spotted, small and largemouth bass, white crappie, bluegill, the hybrid striper, and channel catfish.

Grand Lake also hosts many fishing tournaments throughout the year including the Yamaha Rightwaters Bassmaster Kayak Series April 16 and the B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional in May.