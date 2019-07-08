Grand Lake Area Sees Boost in Business During Fourth of July Holiday

Grove, Okla.

After weeks of dealing with flooding, the Grand Lake area sees a boost in business during the holiday weekend.

Grand Lake Sports Center Owner Sam Williams says during the last 9 weeks it’s been devastating for businesses who depend on the lake for their income.

Williams says his business has been down about 80 percent.

He adds making their business in the summer is vital because winters are long and hard to make money.

So, he was glad to see things take a turn for the better.

“Very refreshing for the whole area for a lot of us businesses. We felt a shot in the arm it’s felt really good. People were here people were wanting to have fun. Our lake is better than a lot of them. Some of these lakes I don’t think are going to see any of the season because the water is still so high.” said Sam Williams, Grand Lake Sports Center Owner

Williams adds he received about 50 percent of what he received last year during the Fourth of July holiday.

He also says he hopes the weather stays nice so businesses throughout the area can make up for lost time.