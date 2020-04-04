Granby will not waive credit card, late fees for utility bills amidst COVID-19 pandemic

GRANBY, Mo. — The City of Granby announces they will be unable to waive late and credit card processing fees for utility bills during this time.

Many residents have reached out to the city to share their concerns of maintaining payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says due to their small size, they’ll have to remain open and residents will have to keep up on those payments.

However, they will waive reconnect fees and additional deposits if your utilities are shut off.

Residents have until 8 a.m. on Monday, April 6 to pay their bill to avoid being disconnected.