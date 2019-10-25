Granby voters to decide bond question on November ballot

GRANBY, Mo. — Granby voters will decide the fate of a bond question that would upgrade their city sewer system.

The city would pay for the upgrades by issuing $3.2 million in revenue bonds. They would also apply for grants and other loans. But, residents could see a five dollar increase in their bill.

The new treatment plant would have a six square acre storage capacity. The system would add to the disinfection system.

City leaders say the problem could end up being more expensive down the line if they don’t care of it now.

“The loans have to be secured by revenue bonds, which will have to be, they’ll have to receive the endorsement of the voters to issue them, so it’s a kind of a multiple-agency funding for the project,” explained engineer Eugene Spears.

Voters will decide on the question on the November ballot.