Granby Volunteer Group spends weekend sprucing up the city

GRANBY, Mo. – Community members spend the weekend beautifying their city.

Granby Volunteer Group members mowed, trimmed, and cleaned up trash out of ditches along Highway 60 to prepare for an annual town celebration.

City crews have been short handed over the past few months, so nine members took it upon themselves to help with the clean up.

With a volunteer organization that has grown in just one year, founding members are appreciative of all the community support.

Reggie Bard, founding member of the Granby Volunteer Group says, “From day one I’ve been overwhelmed with the support from folks that are helping us, from the community that has supported us from the get go and it really makes you feel good to know that what you’re doing is making a difference.”

The Granby Volunteer Group will be out cleaning Main Street and the park this week to prepare for Old Mining Town Days next weekend.