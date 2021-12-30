Granby thrift boutique store set for opening

GRANBY, Mo. — Something new is coming to Main Street in Granby.

The Foundry is set to open this Saturday at 10 a.m.

It’s a nonprofit thrift boutique, run by members of Grow Granby.

They’re renting the building from the city of Granby for only a dollar a year — on a 10-year deal.

It took around six months to get ready for this weekend’s opening.

All the money brought in by sales will go back into the community.

“We really want to see Granby come back to life,” said Sarah James, Grow Granby board member. “So we started brainstorming on some things that would draw people into town…and this was something we heard on a podcast from a town in Canada — that they were doing to have revenue come in to be able to do projects for revitalizing their town. So, we thought ‘if it’s working there, let’s try it here’.”

The Foundry will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers welcome donations of gently used clothing, accessories, shoes and furniture.