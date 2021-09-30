Granby students wear pajamas to school to raise money for cancer patients

GRANBY, Okla. — Some students in Granby didn’t even bother to change out of their pajamas for school today.

It was all for a good cause — raising awareness about childhood cancer and raising money for “Camp Quality.” the effort from the East Newton School District, was “to put cancer to sleep” — a way to wrap up childhood cancer awareness month.

Camp Quality’s executive director was invited to speak to students about her experience with childhood cancer and the organization she runs. Students then presented a check for more than 460 dollars raised for the camp.

“I’m from Granby, this is my home. So, I was so excited to come home and for these young children to make a difference, to raise money for other kids, it’s truly priceless and something so special to me,” said Kristin Patterson, Speaker.

“We raised the money through a bunch of fundraisers, through volleyball, selling cake pops, we had -” said Halle Cook, Student.

“- a raffle,” finished Halle Cook, Student.

“Yeah, we had a raffle at the high school,” said Schriever.

Halle Cook, Student, “And you pay a dollar to wear your pajamas. And all that money went to Camp Quality.”

Patterson adds she’s grateful to have spoken to around 20 groups this month about Camp Quality, which didn’t used to be as common. The camp makes sure every child diagnosed with cancer gets to have a summer camp experience, as well as participate in other year-round programs to improve their quality of life.