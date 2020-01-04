Granby resident working to establish TNR program

GRANBY, Mo. — Granby residents are concerned about the amount of feral cats roaming the streets and they need your help.

Penny Shore is working with city leaders to create a Trap-Neuter-Release or T-N-R program.

Their hope is to stabilize and reduce the cat population through the spay or neuter process.

Shore says based on population and past studies, there are about 350 feral cats people are feeding, taking care of, or what they know about in Granby.

There is no funding towards the TNR program and she is asking for donations.

Penny Shore, Granby Resident, said, “The people that are coming to me, they are ultimately responsible for the cost of the spay or neuter and a state mandated rabbis vaccine. The vaccines are $10, I can get a spay done for $35 and a neuter done for 20.”

If you would like to make a donation, you can send it to Granby’s city hall at 300-350 North Main Street in Granby.