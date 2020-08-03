Granby man grows 16 foot sunflower

GRANBY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri man is sticking by his guns when he says this is the largest sunflower anyone has ever seen.

Lee Bridges says this plant was 10 years in the making.

He says it towers at about 16 feet high in the garden outside his home in Granby.

Bridges was very strategic in his planning of getting the flower to bloom.

Lee Bridges, Granby Resident, said, “It’s the biggest one I’ve ever grown, I’ve been doing this for 10 years and I kept the seeds and this is the most magnificent sunflower I have ever seen.”

Bridges says next year he’s going to aim to grow an 18 foot sunflower.