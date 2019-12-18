Closings
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

Granby man behind bars after robbery

News

by: Lauren Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Granby man is behind bars for allegedly holding a store clerk at gunpoint and robbing the business.

60-year-old Ricky J. Collinsworth is being held in the Newton County jail on four different charges.

First degree robbery, armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say Collinsworth walked into the Family Market grocery store in Neosho, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money.

Authorities say he drove there in a car he’d stolen from a family member.

Collinsworth is being held without bail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories