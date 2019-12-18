Granby man behind bars after robbery

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Granby man is behind bars for allegedly holding a store clerk at gunpoint and robbing the business.
60-year-old Ricky J. Collinsworth is being held in the Newton County jail on four different charges.
First degree robbery, armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police say Collinsworth walked into the Family Market grocery store in Neosho, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money.
Authorities say he drove there in a car he’d stolen from a family member.
Collinsworth is being held without bail.