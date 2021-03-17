Granby business owner looks to restore historic building

GRANBY, Mo. — A local business owner is trying to save a historic building that is falling to shambles.

What building are we talking about?

It is the old hardware store located on Granby’s Main Street. Some ceiling holes and old floors might be expected, but it was much worse. I was able to speak to members of the community and got to learn the story on the building.

Jaime Arnell, Heavenly Notions Owner, “I’ve loved this building all my life and when I got the opportunity to purchase it the gentlemen gave me the key and said go on down there and check it out and I walked in and you went about forty, fifty feet in, and it’s just in the balcony’s are in the basement and it’s just devastating and I cried a little bit and then I was like you know what we’ve saved a couple other buildings in town this is durable. “

Jaime Arnell is a local business owner in Granby, she is wanting to fix the old hardware store on 112 Main Street to bring more revenue to the community.

“The key is fixing the roof once we get the roof finished that will save the whole structure and we start working on the floors I do have a bit of concern with this south wall it’s leaning a bit if that’s the case if it’s leaning too far then it’ll cost a lot more to fix that is a concern of mine right now.”

Though it will cost over hundred and thousands of dollars in repairs, she believes it is worth saving.

Steve Burnett President of the Granby Miners Museum, said, “This one is important to to try and get the businesses jumpstarted in town. We’ve got a progressive mayor here that want’s to start bringing more businesses to this town so this is something that will really help.”

Arnell has a lot of plans for the 1906 historic space.

“I would also like to see this other half rented to another business I’d like to move my quilt shop in here and bring in a bunch of entrepreneurs like maybe some boutiques bring in that down that Marktell has a bunch of vendors local artisans that make really cool stuff so I’d love to move their stuff down here maybe a tea room up in the balconies. I mean oh a bakery there’s a lot of things I’m sorry I geek out on it,” said Arnell.

She made a Facebook post about saving it and the community is jumping in to help.

“Well, Jaime can’t do this alone the only way this can happen is if people and this community and reaching out to those other communities across the Four State region that you broadcast too other people to donate to help a little person makes something grand happen again in Granby,” said Burnett.

If you would like to donate, Arnell has created a PayPal link.