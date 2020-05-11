Graduation looks a little different for one area high school

NEWTON COUNTY — COVID-19 didn’t stop these graduates from walking this year, however their venue was a little different.

Lauren Johnson caught up with some students and parents looking to give class of the quarantine a ceremony to remember.

Graduation looked a little different this year for East Newton High School seniors.

Instead of an indoor ceremony, the school opted for a graduation parade that was organized by parents and teachers.

Shannon McDermott, parent, says, “Well, I have a senior, and we just wanted to give back to them. We feel that they deserve a little bit of recognition and some honor and this was one way we could do that.”

Cars lined the school’s parking, each one decked out to represent each student.

The community even came together to gift each senior with a care package.

McDermott adds, “We’ve got students that are going off to college, and they got items that are specific to their college. The community really stepped up and really honed in on what each student needed and wanted.”

And for that, these students are grateful.

Kaiya Todd, Senior, East Newton High School, says, “I think it was really great East Newton was able to do this because it just shows that a small school is able to accommodate and just do something for their seniors, so I really like that.”

Walking down the lot stirred many emotions for Kaiya Todd, but she is happy to end her last year on a high note.

Todd adds, “Lots of ups and downs. I was sad at first, because it’s emotional. But then it was really nice seeing all the teachers and everybody here, so that was great.”

Todd plans to continue her education at Crowder College next school year.

She is hoping to become a board certified Behavior Analyst and work with children with autism.