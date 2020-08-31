Grab your running shoes and a costume, because you can put them to good use soon.

Registration for the Bill and Virgina Center For Autism’s Thirteenth Annual Walk for Autism Awareness and Candyland 5k are now open.

The one mile walk and 5k will be held virtually this year, but themed costumes and team shirts are still encouraged.

Proceeds support program development and scholarship assistance.

The event kicks off at 1 P.M. On October 3 and can be viewed on Facebook.

For more information on how to register, here