Governor Stitt launches Break The Tape initiative

OKLAHOMA — Governor Kevin Stitt launches an initiative in Oklahoma to address a high number of regulations that officials say aren’t needed.

Why is doing this so important for the sooner state?

Governor Stitt believes excessive regulations are a burden to so many industries.

And it is through this change, Oklahoma can work towards becoming a top ten state.

The Break The Tape initiative recently launched in Oklahoma will address rules, policies, and government services that are not conducive to both business owners and customers.

Donnie Crain, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce President, said, “They can have fewer regulations and fewer red tape to cut through when they are conducting business makes it so much easier because that’s usually not the focus of what they are doing. They are trying to sell their products they are trying to sell their services. Sometimes their is redundant regulations that makes it a little bit difficult and so we really applaud what the governor is doing.”

Governor Kevin Stitt’s Office says the state of Oklahoma has twice the number of regulations in its administrative code than Kansas as well as 20% more than Missouri.

With these changes it could help Oklahoma be more competitive.

“Particularly where we are located right here where several states come together we have to be very cognizant what’s happening in Missouri, what’s happening in Arkansas, Kansas, we have to make sure our businesses have a level playing field.”

Medical marijuana business owner Bob Brogdon says he is in favor of these changes.

Bob Brogdon, Owener of GB Herbal Wellness, said, “Every time there is a change it can be costly depending on what they are wanting to change if they want to make another change to a label that means the processor whoever is labeling the product has to buy all new labeling.”

Stitt’s ultimate goal is for this measure to help boost the economy.

During the next 3 years, Stitt’s office will work towards reducing red tape in the sooner state by at least 25%.

The governor’s office is in need of the public’s input to let them know of any regulations they believe is outdated or negatively affecting them.

To submit a regulation for review, follow the link below.

https://breakthetape.ok.gov/contact/