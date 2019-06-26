Governor promotes local manufacture on European trade mission

MISSOURI– Governor Parson visits European countries to promote Missouri businesses, including one based right here in the southwest part of the state.

The governor just finished his first European trade mission, with a goal of encouraging new investments with companies overseas. While in Switzerland, Parson highlighted Leggett & Platt, a Carthage-based manufacturer of furniture, auto and bedding parts. He met with the C.E.O. of “Spuhl,” a mechanical engineering and parts company that is a subsidiary of Leggett & Platt.

Governor Parson also traveled to France and Germany to discuss how international business can better align with Missouri’s economic and workforce goals.