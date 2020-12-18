Governor Parson visits two SWMO manufacturers

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Missouri Governor stops in Neosho as part of an effort to see how manufacturers are responding to covid-19 operating conditions.

Mike Parson toured the La-Z-Boy plant, talking to workers about current coronavirus protocols as well as plans to expand the operation in the coming months. In recent months, he has emphasized the importance of keeping employees on the job when it’s safe to do so.

MO. Gov. Mike Parson, R, said, “I think La-Z-Boy has set a great example as we come in here today. Even go through the scenario myself of what people have to go through. You know their emphasis on keeping people at work, keeping them safe – and they’ve got a great track record of that.”

Parson’s Southwest Missouri trip also stopped in Monett at Play Power Incorporated. The playground and recreational equipment company announced a $2 million expansion, which will bring 82 jobs to the Monett plant.