CoxHealth to serve as one of several Missouri hospitals to administer COVID-19 saliva tests

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Gov. Parson, a former sheriff running for reelection on a law-and-order platform against Nicole Galloway, Missouri’s state auditor. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson was in Springfield Friday afternoon to announce that CoxHealth will be one of several hospitals that will soon be able to administer a recently approved saliva COVID-19 test.

The FDA approved the test created at Washington Unviersity in St. Louis in August.

“In addition to the testing machine that will be housed at Wash U, the state purchased four additional testing machines, which we will be distributing using a regional-based approach,” Gov. Parson said during a press briefing in September.

Gov. Parson said regions like southwest, southeast and central Missouri, along with Kansas City will receive the machines.

“This is a very technical piece of equipment that will require proper infrastructure and trained personnel in order to operate,” Gov. Parson said.