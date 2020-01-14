Governor Parson to give State of the State address

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI/KPLR) — Missouri Governor Mike Parson will deliver his State of the State address inside the Missouri Capitol Wednesday afternoon. Some lawmakers are anxious to hear the Governor outline his budget priorities.

Senator Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) expects the Governor to continue focusing on some of the same issues he’s previously outlined as priorities including workforce development.

“Every economic indicator is in a fantastic position,” said Rowden. “I think we are in a really good spot and hopefully we can continue that.”

Democrats believe there’s a consensus among voters to expand Medicaid and hope the Governor will break ranks with republican lawmakers and urge them to support expansion.

State Rep. Deb Lavender (D) would also like to see an internet sales tax pass this session to help fund additional priorities.

“We are not taking care of the developmental disability community,” said State Rep. Deb Lavender (D-Kirkwood). “We have a waitlist for the first time in years.”