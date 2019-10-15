Governor Parson takes stand on vaping among Missouri youth

This morning Missouri Governor Parson directed the Departments of Health and Senior Services, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Public Safety to develop an anti-vaping campaign within 30 days of his announcement.

The aim is to educate, warn, and discourage Missouri’s youth from using vaping products.

Parson also wants state departments to review evidence found in cases of vaping-related illnesses and deaths.

The governor also hopes the campaign can counter marketing practices in the vaping industry — which he believes are targeting young people.

Additionally, Parson signed letters supporting the efforts of the FDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in their mission to curb the vaping craze, especially among youth.

As of October 1st, there have been nearly 1,100 lung injury cases and 18 deaths reported across the nation. And the majority of those individuals are between the ages of 15 and 24.



