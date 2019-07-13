Governor Parson signs Hailey’s Law, allowing direct access to Amber Alert System

MISSOURI – After years of falling short in Jefferson City, Hailey’s Law will now fast-track the Amber Alert System in Missouri. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill Friday afternoon.

Hailey’s Law is named for Hailey Owens. She was kidnapped, and killed in 2014. Hailey’s Law allows law enforcement direct electronic access to the Amber Alert System, saving precious time when a child is missing.

Friday, State Senator Eric Burlison stopped in Springfield, to talk about the law. Hailey’s father, and the father of the man convicted in her death, both met with Burlison. Markus Owens thanked many of the lawmakers involved with the law, but he says he was thankful for more than just their work.

Markus Owens, Hailey Owen’s father

“I especially want to thank God. Without his grace it would be impossible for he and I to work together. That’s the most important thing is the grace of God right now for me and him to be able to come together and work together. Its unbelievable.”

Hailey’s Law made its way to the governor’s desk as part of Simon’s Law. That legislation prohibits doctors from issuing a “do not resuscitate” order for children without a parent’s consent.