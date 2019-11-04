Governor Parson Signs Executive Order Closing State Offices November 29

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Today, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 19-19 closing state offices on Friday, November 29, 2019.

“Thanksgiving is a time to count our blessings and be with family and friends. Teresa and I hope this day will be a reminder of all the good that fills our lives,” Governor Parson said.

“To all of our state team members, we are thankful for your hard work and dedication to serving Missouri. From our family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving Day weekend and pray that you will continue to be blessed throughout the coming year.”

To view Executive Order 19-19, click here.