Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 20-09 Extending State of Emergency in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As the state prepares to move into the economic recovery phase of COVID-19, Governor Mike Parson today signed Executive Order 20-09 extending the state of emergency in Missouri through June 15, 2020.

Governor Parson initially declared the state of emergency on March 13 with the signing of Executive Order 20-02. Since that time, over 450 state statutes and regulations have been waived or suspended to assist with Missouri’s COVID-19 response.

Extending the emergency declaration will allow these waivers and suspensions to remain in place as Missouri moves into the recovery process. It will also allow continued flexibility in utilizing and deploying resources around the state where they are most appropriate.

“I want to be clear that this is not an extension of the ‘Stay Home Missouri’ Order. Our order reopening Missouri will still take effect on Monday, May 4,” Governor Parson said. “Extending the emergency declaration simply allows us to continue utilizing our resources and deploying them around the state, even as we move into the recovery process. This also enables us to keep all of the waivers or suspensions of state statutes and regulations in place while we adjust to the reopening.”

Governor Parson will introduce the reopening order next week, which will take effect on Monday, May 4.

