Governor Parson signs bill to allow video monitoring inside certain healthcare facilities

MISSOURI — A new law will make it easier for loved ones to keep an eye on family members in some health care facilities.

House Bill 1387 was signed into law by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

It allows for video monitoring inside rooms in nursing homes, assisted living centers as well as mental health facilities.

The goal of the legislation is to give family members peace of mind that their loved ones aren’t being abused.

This type of legislation has been in the works for a few years.

It passed this year because of more safeguards against invasion of privacy, especially if the patient shares a room with another person.

Bill White, Mo. State Senate 32nd District, said, “In today’s society, a lot of people don’t live in the same town their parents, grandparents live in anymore and they’re 150, 200 miles away on the other side of the nation even and they want the ability to ensure they’re getting proper care so this is one of the ways they’ve done it.”

Lori Porter, C.E.O., National Association of Health Care Assistants, said, “They’ve laid out some really good regulations around it that I think will be beneficial to all, so we look forward to seeing what the cameras do.”

Porter represents an organization that advocates for CNA’s or Certified Nurse Assistants.

She says the one thing the monitoring is likely to show that could surprise family members is the need for more employees at many nursing facilities.