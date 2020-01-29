Governor Parson Orders Capitol Dome to Shine Red in Celebration of Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Appearance

Afternoon sunlight on the state capitol building in Jefferson City Missouri on a spring afternoon, Jefferson City is located in the center of Missouri along the Missouri River. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine red on Friday evening, January 31 in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs’ first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

The Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the American Football Conference (AFC) Championship on Sunday, January 19, earning the team its third trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history.

“As long-time fans and season ticket holders, Teresa and I couldn’t be more excited for the Chiefs. This is well-deserved for a team that has played an important role in Kansas City and the State of Missouri for many years,” Governor Parson said. “Sports are a big part of Missouri’s heritage, and we’re proud to have the Kansas City Chiefs represent our great state in the Super Bowl this year.”

The Chiefs have had a longstanding presence in Missouri since 1963 when founder Lamar Hunt brought the franchise to Kansas City from Dallas.

The team last appeared in the Super Bowl in 1970, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 23-7. This remains the Chiefs’ only Super Bowl title to date.

“I think it’s about time we had another big win,” Governor Parson said. “Let’s bring it home. Go Chiefs!”