Governor Parson makes six appointments to Boards and Commissions

MISSOURI - Governor Parson announces six appointments to various Boards and Commissions:

· Dr. Gary Carver, of Kansas City, was reappointed to the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

Dr. Carver has served on the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners since 2008. He received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Cleveland Chiropractic College. Dr. Carver is a member of the American Chiropractic Association, the Missouri Chiropractic Physicians Association, and the Council of Chiropractic Orthopedics.



· Colleen Scott, of Lee’s Summit, was reappointed to the Jackson County Board of Election Commissioners.

Scott has served on the Jackson County Board of Election Commissioners since 2010. She is the Communications Manager at Merck Animal Health. Scott holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Missouri.



· Vernon Scoville, of Blue Springs, was appointed to the Jackson County Board of Election Commissioners.

Scoville is the City Prosecutor for the City of Blue Springs. He received his undergraduate degree and law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and is a Licensed Practical Nurse. Scoville served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 1983 to 1991. He retired as an Associate Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit after serving 22 years on the bench. Scoville also served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1974 and is a retired Major in the U.S. Army Reserve.

· Mike Thomson, of Maryville, was reappointed to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Thomson, a former instructor at Northwest Missouri State University, served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2007-2015, representing Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth Counties. As a State Representative, he served as Chair of the Joint Committee on Education and as Chair of Higher Education. Thomson earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Education from Northwest Missouri State University.



· Rose Windmiller, of Webster Groves, was appointed to the Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District.

Windmiller is the Associate Vice Chancellor of Government & Community Relations at Washington University in St. Louis. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a master’s degree in public administration from St. Louis University.

· Nicole Wood, of Bonne Terre, was appointed to the Conservation Commission.

Wood is the Director of Operations at Woodland Operations and Maintenance. She graduated from Ladue Horton Watkins High School and attended the University of Missouri and West Virginia University. Wood has served on the boards of the National Wildlife Federation, Conservation Federation of Missouri, Parkland Hospital Foundation, and the National Wildlife Federation Endowment.

