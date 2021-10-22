Governor Parson designates today as “Buckle Up-Phone Down” day in Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — There are two ways to help protect yourself and others while behind the wheel.

The first way is to buckle your seat belt. According to accident reports compiled each year in the in the show-me state, the vast majority of people that die in accidents aren’t wearing a seat belt.

The other way is to put down your cell phone, especially when you’re going through work zones.

“And if you speak to our workers that are out there in these work zones, they will tell you they see it for themselves, and you can see it for yourself if they’re out there as well, but they’re taking somebody’s life in their own hands when they’re not doing everything they can to operate the vehicle safely,” said Steve Campbell, MoDOT District Engineer.

For these reasons, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has designated today as “Buckle Up-Phone Down day” in Missouri.