Governor Parson announces 1.8 million dollar grant to better investigate crimes against children

JOPLIN, Mo. — Close to two-million dollars in grant money will help a number of state agencies in Missouri better investigate and prosecute criminals who victimize children.

Two of the 19 agencies splitting more than 1.8 million dollars are the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Governor Mike Parson announced the funding today.

It comes from the “Missouri Crimes Against Children – Sex Crimes COVID-19 Funding Opportunity.” eligible expenses include additional investigators and prosecutors — training — and computer software and equipment.