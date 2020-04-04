Governor Mike Parson announces need for additional healthcare workers in Missouri hospitals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Health and emergency agencies in Missouri are teaming up to recruit medical professionals to help with the COVID-19 response.

Saturday, Governor Mike Parson announced the need for additional healthcare workers in hospitals across the state to meet the challenges associated with the virus.

Agencies will recruit medical professionals who are not currently part of the workforce to join the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

Professionals would be deployed in high need areas across the Show-Me State.

The unit would provide on-site medical care either in mobile medical facilities or in traditional health care settings.

Individuals are needed with backgrounds consisting of medicine, nursing, dentistry, communications, and many others.

Health care students, graduates, and retirees are all asked to consider this opportunity.

For a full list of areas in need and a link to apply, click here.