Governor lifts ban on recreational travel

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson on May 5th announced recreational travel will now be allowed in Arkansas as Coronavirus restrictions lighten.

Travelers are allowed to visit recreational areas as long as they aren’t coming from “hot-spot” areas like New York City or New Orleans. Governor Hutchinson said if travelers are visiting from large cities, they must quarantine for 14 days.

Recreational areas include trails, parks and state parks. Those who do decide to visit must keep a social distance with other travelers and wear a mask.

CEO of the Arkansas Hospitality Association, Montine McMulty, said it’s important to follow these guidelines due to the deadly nature of the virus. But it will ultimately be left up to Arkansans’ to stay safe.

“Arkansas has an exceptional record, they’ve done a good job of rolling out and opening up things gradually, and i think it’s up to Arkansans’ to follow the rules.” McMulty said.

McMulty said they are following all guidelines sent from the Arkansas Department of Health and Center for Disease Control.

She said hotels will be responsible for distinguishing in-state visitors from out-of-state, and they are in contact with surrounding states in order to stay updated on current recommendations.