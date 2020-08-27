Governor Kelly stops in Southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly stops in Southeast Kansas today to emphasize the need for community health initiatives, especially during times like these.

Gov. Laura Kelly, Kansas (D), said, “The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is just a phenomenal organization that has been the bedrock of healthcare for the entire region.”

Governor Laura Kelly was joined by Secretary of Health and Environment Dr. Lee Norman in Pittsburg Wednesday. Both officials there to witness a donation that is key to the vitality of residents in Southeast Kansas.

Kevin Sparks, President/CEO, Kansas United Healthcare, said, “In Kansas, United Healthcare has empowering health grants, and one of the things we’re looking at, or two of the things were behavioral health and food issues.”

The $200,000 donation will help cover costs to combat these issues. Sparks says without initiatives like these, there are barriers when it comes to accessing healthcare.

“And what this chat process will do will identify those individuals and them help provide education and services to meet them where they are.”

With Crawford County showing deficits in behavioral health resources and food security right now, this donation is greatly needed.

“People from this region are going to benefit significantly from this incredible contribution,” said Kelly.