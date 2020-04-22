Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Governor Hutchinson announces decision points for lifting restrictions on restaurants, churches, gyms, beauty salons

News

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of KNWA

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday the state’s timeline for decision-making regarding lifting restrictions on businesses and places of worship.

May 4 remains the target date for Arkansas to begin lifting restrictions currently in place due to COVID-19, the governor said.

Hutchinson said decisions regarding each industry leading up to May 4 and after will be announced as follows:

  • April 29 – Announcement on restaurants
  • April 30 – Announcement on gyms
  • May 1 – Beauty and barber shop decisions
  • May 4 – Places of worship and larger venues

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories