Governor appoints new coroner for Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County has a new coroner for the first time in more than a decade.

Governor Mike Parson has appointed Randy Nace to the position after the resignation of longtime officeholder Rob Chappel.

He had been serving as the chief deputy coroner for the county and also works for a local funeral home. Nace sees the new job as a unique form of public service.

“And all of the police agencies I’ve dealt with in the area so far, all the county officials, they’ve helped me out a great deal. Because they know I’m new coming in. I have some experience but they’re very helpful and it’s been a pretty easy process so far,” said Randy Nace, Jasper County Coroner.

Nace has an associates degree of applied science in mortuary service.