Governor activates Missouri National Guard in storm recovery

Governor Mike Parson activates the Missouri National Guard as more chances for severe storms threaten the state.

The governor made orders for citizen-soldiers and airmen to go help out in heavily flooded areas on Monday. Guard units will bring in high-water vehicles and start sandbagging stressed levees.

The executive order comes just a week after the governor declared a State of Emergency. Many communities are still in the beginning stages of recovering from last week’s tornadoes, heavy rain, hail, and strong winds. So far the state has already qualified for $25-million in federal assistance.

With ongoing flooding and the threat of more dangerous weather this week, the governor is urging residents to pay attention and make a plan in case the worst happens.