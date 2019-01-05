Government shutdown may affect your tax returns

Getting your tax refund check into your bank account may take a bit longer this year because of the government shutdown.

Local tax professionals say the IRS usually doesn't start processing tax returns until the later part of January. So we might be in luck.

During a shutdown, the IRS typically doesn't perform audits, pay refunds or offer assistance to taxpayers if they have questions, especially outside of the filing season. And while some of the lights may still be on in the building, the agency is currently operating with only 12 point five percent of its workforce, or fewer than 10 thousand federal employees. But those refund checks could be affected if the stalemate in Washington is still going on at that time.

"It just depends on when it is settled and when the government is back up and running as to when you can get your refund and that's a question that none of us can answer right now,” says Larry McGuire, C.P.A., Day and McGuire.

McGuire adds the shutdown would affect returns that are e-filed as well as sent through the mail.