Joplin, Mo. — The Government is lending a helping hand to millions of small business owners during the pandemic.

The small business administration and the treasury department are bringing back the paycheck protection program.

Tax experts say the loans will help business owners who are struggling to make ends meet.

Elizabeth Crane, Owner Of Liz’s Tax Service, says, “The new PPP Loans are great because you don’t have to pay them back necessarily and they’re still going to be tax deductible. On top of that there are new requirements you need to have less than 300 employees and you have to have seen a reduction in your gross income of more than 25 percent in one quarter.”

The loans will have five year terms and carry a 1% interest rate.

Businesses can start applying for the loans on January 11.