Gov. Parsons proposal to give AG power to intervene in STL homicide cases fails

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s proposal to give the Missouri attorney general the power to intervene in St. Louis homicide cases has failed.

The GOP-led state House finished work Wednesday without taking action on the bill.

Parson had asked lawmakers to pass the bill midway through a special legislative session focused on violent crime.

The proposal was widely seen as a criticism of St. Louis’ first Black prosecutor, Kim Gardner, who is a Democrat.

The measure passed the Senate after a faction of Republicans forced a vote on it. But it didn’t gain traction in the House.

Missouri prosecutors opposed the measure, arguing it would undermine local control.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

