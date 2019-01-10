Gov. Parsons names three SWMO residents to state and county positions

Missouri governor Mike Parson names three Southwest Missouri residents to state and county positions.

David Cole of Cassville has been appointed to the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee. Cole has served as city attorney for both Wheaton and Cassville since 1993. He was formerly the county attorney for Barry County from 1995 through 1998.

Parson also appointed Janice Martin of Mt. Vernon as the Lawrence County public administrator. Martin is the social service director at Mt. Vernon Place Care Center.

And Joy Williams of Joplin has been named as the new Newton County public administrator. Williams has served as the chief deputy in the public administrator's office since 2013.