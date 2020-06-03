Gov. Parson to use all available resources to stop violence throughout Missouri

MISSOURI — Missouri Governor Mike Parson promises to use all available resources to stop violence that is taking a devastating toll in Missouri. He is also turning to the National Guard for help.

Capitol Bureau Reporter Jeff Bernthal reports that Gov. Parson said the violence is not coming from protesters, but from a force that is intent on causing destruction.

We half to change our ways of the society… I’ve called out the National Guard and we’re going to strengthen up the National Guard. We’re not going to have police officers. We’re not going to have citizens of Missouri being shot in our streets in the state and we’re going to put an end to it with whatever forces I have this governor of the state of Missouri whether that’s every member of the highway patrol for every member of the National Guard I will call them all out to stop the violence in the state. Gov. Mike Parson (MO-R)

Parson said there’s no doubt the violence that’s included shooting, fires and looting is organized.

This is an organized effort. I mean they have a plan where they do sweeps. They have a plan with how they attack police officers. This is totally organized” Gov. Mike Parson (MO-R)

Parson met with leaders in St. Louis and promises to communicate with activists to find ways to maintain peace. He said George Floyd should not have died the way he did and that the officers involved should be held responsible. Parson also said its clear there are criminals who are targeting police vehicles and police stations. Again, he says the state will use whatever resources it has to put an end to the violence.